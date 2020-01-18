The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He ( I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.

So let me get this right, Boris has lied once again and now decided to deny family rights to some of the world's most vulnerable children and you're happy about it?

You allow this ruling you open the flood gates to the world's impoverished and world's best sympathy junkies with a fistful of card to play. They can always fuck off back to wherever to look after their kids.

Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride. These are the fuckers to blame. Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.

While I do feel sorry for the genuine vulnerable children, did you see the clip of half them we did let it in, minors my arse a fair amount looked older than me and Im 35.

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

It's all about a deep seated narcissistic need to virtue signal. It's adherents are middle to upper class who eat avocado on toast for breakfast and think the sun shines out of the EU' s arse.

"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"

In reality, it's a US term arising out of the Black Civil Rights movement of 60s that was resurrected for the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements IN THE USAIt has no relevance to UK and I doubt anyone on Teesside has ever described themselves as WOKE. It's currently being weaponised by right-wing media like the Mail and Express to give their brainwashed readers a new imaginary threat to moan about