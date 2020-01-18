Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2020, 11:41:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go  (Read 452 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 126



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:39:45 PM »
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/22/government-condemned-for-rejecting-lords-child-refugee-dubs-amendment?__twitter_impression=true
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 070


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:56:04 PM »
I include the so called climate emergency brigade as part of the Woke brethren. Loved the way Trump stuck it to them yesterday, including that twerp HRH The Prince of Wales.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:05:56 PM »
Wokeists have a direct evolutionary timeline to religious puritans.... history simply repeats itself..... its simple human nature
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 070


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:46 PM »
The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He (  I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 974


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 PM »
They also have a dodgy fascination with the young 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 070


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:08:51 PM »
I see Labour MPs falling over themselves in the debate on Holocaust Day. I suppose the irony of their position vis a vis anti semiitism eludes them.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:14:29 PM »
So let me get this right, Boris has lied once again and now decided to deny family rights to some of the world's most vulnerable children and you're happy about it?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM »
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 126



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM »
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates to the world's impoverished and world's best sympathy junkies with a fistful of card to play. They can always fuck off back to wherever to look after their kids.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 PM »
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 PM »
And I agree. Boris is a cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 318


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:35:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates

Last full figures for how many kids were reunited with their families in the UK is for 2018, it was 158! Floodgates?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 126



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:41:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:28:29 PM
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.

Fucking hell Mr Thunder has caught Wokitis 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 974


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 776


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:42:22 PM »
 rava



 lost




 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 318


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!

Hilarious, you're a glorified cleaner in a theater and you live in a fucking bedsit smaller than my shed.


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 226


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:05:06 PM »
You must be pretty fucking stupid then  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 318


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:05:06 PM
You must be pretty fucking stupid then  mcl

Must be, how many refugee do you give free accommodation to?  mcl
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 714


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:10:44 PM »
With the law of deminishing returns I wonder how long before I'm a theatre cat who lives in a box lined with an old cellular blanket?
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:10:44 PM
With the law of deminishing returns I wonder how long before I'm a theatre cat who lives in a box lined with an old cellular blanket?

The Cat is your Boss now.......he got promoted as he was competent at his job......  :basil:
Logged
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 246


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM »
Bob lives in a shed?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 270

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 09:28:04 PM
Bob lives in a shed?

That's Bill
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 302


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:35:30 AM »
While I do feel sorry for the genuine vulnerable children, did you see the clip of half them we did let it in, minors my arse a fair amount looked older than me and Im 35.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:05:51 AM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 07:35:30 AM
While I do feel sorry for the genuine vulnerable children, did you see the clip of half them we did let it in, minors my arse a fair amount looked older than me and Im 35.
It is an established fact that some third world kids are deliberately sent alone to seek asylum  in this country.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 070


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:26:04 AM »
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 974


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:43:30 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:26:04 AM
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?

What she wrote about Laurence Fox:




What a fuckin hypocritical cunt!  souey lost rava
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 068


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:01:06 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:43:30 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:26:04 AM
Did that idiot Lily Allen ever take in some refugees?

What she wrote about Laurence Fox:




What a fuckin hypocritical cunt!  souey lost rava
Shes too stupid to see the irony. souey
Bet she takes it up the wrong un though.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 394



View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:33:46 AM »
What's everybody's definition of wokism then? I've heard a few different theories recently and am interested in how it is viewed within this intellectual hotbed. 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 270

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:40:47 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:33:46 AM
What's everybody's definition of wokism then? I've heard a few different theories recently and am interested in how it is viewed within this intellectual hotbed. 

Simple - SFLD

 :ukfist:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 