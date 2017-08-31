Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go  (Read 222 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 12:39:45 PM »
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/22/government-condemned-for-rejecting-lords-child-refugee-dubs-amendment?__twitter_impression=true
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:04 PM »
I include the so called climate emergency brigade as part of the Woke brethren. Loved the way Trump stuck it to them yesterday, including that twerp HRH The Prince of Wales.
Oldfield
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM »
Wokeists have a direct evolutionary timeline to religious puritans.... history simply repeats itself..... its simple human nature
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:46 PM »
The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He (  I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:44 PM »
They also have a dodgy fascination with the young 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:08:51 PM »
I see Labour MPs falling over themselves in the debate on Holocaust Day. I suppose the irony of their position vis a vis anti semiitism eludes them.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:14:29 PM »
So let me get this right, Boris has lied once again and now decided to deny family rights to some of the world's most vulnerable children and you're happy about it?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:17:09 PM »
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:22:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:26:55 PM »
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates to the world's impoverished and world's best sympathy junkies with a fistful of card to play. They can always fuck off back to wherever to look after their kids.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:29 PM »
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:30:39 PM »
And I agree. Boris is a cunt.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:35:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:26:55 PM
You allow this ruling you open the flood gates

Last full figures for how many kids were reunited with their families in the UK is for 2018, it was 158! Floodgates?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:41:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:28:29 PM
Trouble is, a fair amount of the parents just jumped on the gravy train for the easy ride.

These are the fuckers to blame.


Lines have to be drawn. Maybe individual cases will be looked at when everything is sorted.

Fucking hell Mr Thunder has caught Wokitis 
Skinz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:41:39 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:42:22 PM »
 rava



 lost




 mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:34:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:22:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:17:09 PM
So the parents of these kids fucked off and left them but Boris is the cunt?



 



These families who fell victim to traffickers and separated from their children, are a few vulnerable kids really deserving of this? Oh, and Boris has always been a cunt!

"Fell victim"

We're not all as fucking stupid as you, you silly cunt.


I quite agree, you're a lot more stupid than I am!

Hilarious, you're a glorified cleaner in a theater and you live in a fucking bedsit smaller than my shed.


