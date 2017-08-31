Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 23, 2020, 03:24:43 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go (Read 124 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 115
A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
on:
Today
at 12:39:45 PM »
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/22/government-condemned-for-rejecting-lords-child-refugee-dubs-amendment?__twitter_impression=true
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 069
Re: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:56:04 PM »
I include the so called climate emergency brigade as part of the Woke brethren. Loved the way Trump stuck it to them yesterday, including that twerp HRH The Prince of Wales.
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:05:56 PM »
Wokeists have a direct evolutionary timeline to religious puritans.... history simply repeats itself..... its simple human nature
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 069
Re: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:28:46 PM »
The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He ( I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 970
Re: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:21:44 PM »
They also have a dodgy fascination with the young
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 069
Re: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:08:51 PM »
I see Labour MPs falling over themselves in the debate on Holocaust Day. I suppose the irony of their position vis a vis anti semiitism eludes them.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...