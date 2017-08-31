Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A sign that Wokism could be on the way out... go Boris go  (Read 124 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 115



« on: Today at 12:39:45 PM »
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/22/government-condemned-for-rejecting-lords-child-refugee-dubs-amendment?__twitter_impression=true
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:04 PM »
I include the so called climate emergency brigade as part of the Woke brethren. Loved the way Trump stuck it to them yesterday, including that twerp HRH The Prince of Wales.
Oldfield
Posts: 593



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM »
Wokeists have a direct evolutionary timeline to religious puritans.... history simply repeats itself..... its simple human nature
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:46 PM »
The epitome of Wokism can be found on Boreme. It goes by the username of Muttley. He (  I assume it's a he), usually comes into a thread with his holier than thou sneering comments, loaded with lashings of virtue signalling. I can just see him as an extreme ranting Puritan,whereas most on this site are of the Cavalier persuasion.
Skinz
Posts: 1 970


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:44 PM »
They also have a dodgy fascination with the young 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:08:51 PM »
I see Labour MPs falling over themselves in the debate on Holocaust Day. I suppose the irony of their position vis a vis anti semiitism eludes them.
