Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 23, 2020, 11:30:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EARTHQUAKE  (Read 255 times)
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 16


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:07:43 AM »
Has Middlesbrough just had an earthquake? Or has my gaff just shook for a few seconds for no reason at all.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:53 AM »
Same here.
Really low sounding thump and the whole house shook like fuck.





 klins
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 382


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:13:50 AM »
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD  klins
Logged
Pigeon droppings
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 58


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:18:16 AM »
Gonna get some t-shirts made up..........."I survived the 2020 earthquake"........anyone interested?  :alf:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 325

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:35 AM »
Dont panic, I heard it was just a local karaoke singer who fell off the stage  :pd:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 07:18:16 AM
Gonna get some t-shirts made up..........."I survived the 2020 earthquake"........anyone interested?  :alf:


Oy. Matty does the fuckin teeshirts around here lad.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:23:03 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:13:50 AM
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD  klins


I do come with the thunder like.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 059

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:23:10 AM »
I woke up for a piss and as I got back into bed it shook like fuck. Shit myself,  thought I was getting a visit  charles

Back to kip then  :ponce:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:26:28 AM »
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us60007dkf/executive
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:29:37 AM »
Epicentre near Primrose Hill and Tilery.



Hopefully it has fuckin levelled them.






 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 301


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:32:57 AM »
2.8 magnitude, pfft whinging fannies it was probably just a loud fart after a dodgy curry.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:34:26 AM »
 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:36:44 AM »








 rava
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 104



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:41:52 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:23:03 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:13:50 AM
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD  klins


I do come with the thunder like.




 

 



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:50:39 AM »
You are a fuckin proper strange cunt like.





 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 706

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM »
DONT WORRY LADS I ONLY DROPPED ME WALLET  👍💷👍

2.8 ON THE RICHTER SCALE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 133


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:29:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:14:39 AM
DONT WORRY LADS I ONLY DROPPED ME WALLET  👍💷👍

2.8 ON THE RICHTER SCALE  👍

Another of your hilarious jokes, 7.9 on the rectum scale you dopey old cunt 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 965



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:44:17 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 312


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:30:04 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:36:44 AM



Haha those were the fucking days  mcl






 rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 