Ayresome89

EARTHQUAKE « on: Today at 07:07:43 AM » Has Middlesbrough just had an earthquake? Or has my gaff just shook for a few seconds for no reason at all.

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:53 AM »

Really low sounding thump and the whole house shook like fuck.











Same here.Really low sounding thump and the whole house shook like fuck.

monkeyman

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:13:50 AM » JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD

Pigeon droppings

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:18:16 AM » Gonna get some t-shirts made up..........."I survived the 2020 earthquake"........anyone interested?

Minge

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:35 AM » Dont panic, I heard it was just a local karaoke singer who fell off the stage

RedSteel

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:23:10 AM »



I woke up for a piss and as I got back into bed it shook like fuck. Shit myself, thought I was getting a visit
Back to kip then

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:26:28 AM » https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us60007dkf/executive

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:29:37 AM »







Hopefully it has fuckin levelled them.













Epicentre near Primrose Hill and Tilery.Hopefully it has fuckin levelled them.

Priv

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:32:57 AM » 2.8 magnitude, pfft whinging fannies it was probably just a loud fart after a dodgy curry.

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:34:26 AM »

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:36:44 AM »















Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Johnny Thunder

Re: EARTHQUAKE « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:50:39 AM »











You are a fuckin proper strange cunt like.