Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 23, 2020, 09:23:46 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EARTHQUAKE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: EARTHQUAKE (Read 164 times)
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 16
EARTHQUAKE
«
on:
Today
at 07:07:43 AM »
Has Middlesbrough just had an earthquake? Or has my gaff just shook for a few seconds for no reason at all.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:10:53 AM »
Same here.
Really low sounding thump and the whole house shook like fuck.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 382
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:13:50 AM »
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 58
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:18:16 AM »
Gonna get some t-shirts made up..........."I survived the 2020 earthquake"........anyone interested?
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 325
Superstar
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:20:35 AM »
Dont panic, I heard it was just a local karaoke singer who fell off the stage
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Today
at 07:18:16 AM
Gonna get some t-shirts made up..........."I survived the 2020 earthquake"........anyone interested?
Oy. Matty does the fuckin teeshirts around here lad.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:23:03 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:13:50 AM
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD
I do come with the thunder like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 059
UTB
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:23:10 AM »
I woke up for a piss and as I got back into bed it shook like fuck. Shit myself, thought I was getting a visit
Back to kip then
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:26:28 AM »
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us60007dkf/executive
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:29:37 AM »
Epicentre near Primrose Hill and Tilery.
Hopefully it has fuckin levelled them.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 301
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:32:57 AM »
2.8 magnitude, pfft whinging fannies it was probably just a loud fart after a dodgy curry.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:34:26 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:36:44 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 104
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:41:52 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 07:23:03 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:13:50 AM
JOHNNYS JUST SHOT HIS LOAD
I do come with the thunder like.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:50:39 AM »
You are a fuckin proper strange cunt like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 706
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: EARTHQUAKE
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:14:39 AM »
DONT WORRY LADS I ONLY DROPPED ME WALLET 👍💷👍
2.8 ON THE RICHTER SCALE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...