2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they

POCH WAITING IN THE WINGS 👍💷💷💷💷💷👍

THERE'S HELL ON ABOUT SOME OF THE CHANTS !!!

The empty seats is shocking.

I HAVE SAID BEFORE ON ERE THAT CLUELESS CLOWN WILL BE SACKED SOONER THAN LATER

I CANT SEE THE BOARD LETTING HIM SPEND BIG BUCKS IN JANUARY

I HAVE SAID BEFORE ON ERE THAT CLUELESS CLOWN WILL BE SACKED SOONER THAN LATER

I CANT SEE THE BOARD LETTING HIM SPEND BIG BUCKS IN JANUARY

THATS WHATS NEEDED AND MAN UTD DONT HAVE THE PULLING POWER NO MORE SHAME REALLY THERE WAS 73K WATCHING THAT SHITE ON SHOW TONIGHT

Let's all laugh at plaggy man u fans. I love ole me.

I don't like the gravelly voiced ginger prick Dyche but have to give him some credit Done an amazing job for Burnley

The club is a mess.



And I'm luvvin' it.



Ole has to go - either now or end of the season.

The club is a mess.

And I'm luvvin' it.

Posts: 10 912Once in every lifetime Re: Manure « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:36:27 AM » Since Fergie left the club have been on a downward spiral.



Moyes sacked

Van Gaal sacked after winning FA Cup

Mourinho sacked after League Cup and European trophy win and finishing 2nd.

Solskjaer looking likely to miss out on CL qualification. Only hope is FA Cup.



The common denominator is Glazers and Woodcunt.



Woodcunt while he is a financial expert, he knows fuck all about football. He cannot get deals over the line without it dragging on for months.

The glazers have given managers money, but after United sold Ronaldo, they did not back Fergie who ultimately build his weakest squad.



Managers have come and gone, players have joined and 7 years after Fergie retired, some of HIS players still remain. Smalling, Jones, De Gea, Young (up till this week).



Posts: 1 260 Re: Manure « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:55:18 AM » I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.



The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.



But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on. Logged

Posts: 24 057The ace face. Re: Manure « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:21:09 AM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.



The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.



But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.

A fair summary and right.Every empire falls.

Posts: 1 312 Re: Manure « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:27:29 AM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.



The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.



But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.



The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.

To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club. The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club. Logged

Posts: 10 912Once in every lifetime Re: Manure « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:31:54 PM » Dixie, i'm shocked. Your own views, not talksports.....





Correct the big money signings in the last 10 years have been pricey but dreadful.



Di Maria - Shite

Sanchez - Shite

Shaw - Shite

Martial - Shite

Pogba - Shite

Lukaku - Shite(second season)

Rojo - Shite

Bailly - Injury Prone

Matic - Shite

Depay - Shite

Miki - Shite(shite at arsenal too)

Schneiderlin - Shite(shite at everton too)





Thing is Manchester United can afford to balls big transfers up, but not at the rate they have been.



The best signing they've made in the last 5 years has been Wan Bissaka, who if he'd gone to City, Spurs, Chelsea or anyone else you'd be raving about him because he is that good. Just unfortunately he isn't helped by Slabhead or whoever is playing RM.



I can see what OGS is trying to do, but unfortunately for him.....



A. He's tactically inept.

B. He players don't play for him.

C. He is too fucking nice.

D. HE IS A YES MAN(Like Southgate at England)



Pochettino would struggle with that squad. It has a lot of INDIVIDUAL talent amongst it, but they are NOT a team.

Individually is Martial better than Firmino? Yes.

As a team player is Martial better than Firmino? No fucking chance.



Individually is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? Yes.

As a team player is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? No fucking chance.



This is the problem.



Look at Lingard, that cunt is a fucking disgrace. Last season, Liverpool are preparing to face Man United. Klopp has them on the training pitch for days.



Meanwhile at Manchester United, Lingard isn't training, he isn't focused on the biggest game of the season, he's organising the opening event of his new clothing range business.



UTD - Kids - Wife - In That Order.



That's the saying, yet the players, especially those who've grown up in MCR, don't give two hoots.













Logged Glory Glory Man United

And we dont give two fucks.