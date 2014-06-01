Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manure  (Read 350 times)
T_Bone
« on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM »
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 PM »
POCH WAITING IN THE WINGS  👍💷💷💷💷💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 PM »
THERE'S HELL ON ABOUT SOME OF THE CHANTS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ayresome89

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 PM »
The empty seats is shocking.
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 PM »
THERE WAS 73K WATCHING THAT SHITE ON SHOW TONIGHT
I HAVE SAID BEFORE ON ERE THAT CLUELESS CLOWN WILL BE SACKED SOONER THAN LATER
I CANT SEE THE BOARD LETTING HIM SPEND BIG BUCKS IN JANUARY
THATS WHATS NEEDED AND MAN UTD DONT HAVE THE PULLING POWER NO MORE SHAME REALLY  :nige:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 PM »
Let's all laugh at plaggy man u fans. I love ole me.
T_Bone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 PM »
I don't like the gravelly voiced ginger prick Dyche but have to give him some credit  :jowo2:

Done an amazing job for Burnley  :like:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT 
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:34 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:43:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT 
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING

Glazers.
Woodward.

They're the problem.
Glory Glory Man United
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:15:17 AM »
Ole has to go - either now or end of the season.

The club is a mess.

And I'm luvvin' it.

 :mido:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:36:27 AM »
Since Fergie left the club have been on a downward spiral.

Moyes sacked
Van Gaal sacked after winning FA Cup
Mourinho sacked after League Cup and European trophy win and finishing 2nd.
Solskjaer looking likely to miss out on CL qualification. Only hope is FA Cup.

The common denominator is Glazers and Woodcunt. 

Woodcunt while he is a financial expert, he knows fuck all about football. He cannot get deals over the line without it dragging on for months.
The glazers have given managers money, but after United sold Ronaldo, they did not back Fergie who ultimately build his weakest squad.

Managers have come and gone, players have joined and 7 years after Fergie retired, some of HIS players still remain. Smalling, Jones, De Gea, Young (up till this week).
Glory Glory Man United
dixieland
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:55:18 AM »
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:21:09 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
A fair summary and right.Every empire falls.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:27:29 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.

The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.
To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:31:54 PM »
Dixie, i'm shocked. Your own views, not talksports.....


Correct the big money signings in the last 10 years have been pricey but dreadful.

Di Maria - Shite
Sanchez - Shite
Shaw - Shite
Martial - Shite
Pogba - Shite
Lukaku - Shite(second season)
Rojo - Shite
Bailly - Injury Prone
Matic - Shite
Depay - Shite
Miki - Shite(shite at arsenal too)
Schneiderlin - Shite(shite at everton too)


Thing is Manchester United can afford to balls big transfers up, but not at the rate they have been.

The best signing they've made in the last 5 years has been Wan Bissaka, who if he'd gone to City, Spurs, Chelsea or anyone else you'd be raving about him because he is that good. Just unfortunately he isn't helped by Slabhead or whoever is playing RM.

I can see what OGS is trying to do, but unfortunately for him.....

A. He's tactically inept.
B. He players don't play for him.
C. He is too fucking nice.
D. HE IS A YES MAN(Like Southgate at England)

Pochettino would struggle with that squad. It has a lot of INDIVIDUAL talent amongst it, but they are NOT a team.
Individually is Martial better than Firmino? Yes.
As a team player is Martial better than Firmino? No fucking chance.

Individually is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? Yes.
As a team player is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? No fucking chance.

This is the problem.

Look at Lingard, that cunt is a fucking disgrace. Last season, Liverpool are preparing to face Man United. Klopp has them on the training pitch for days.

Meanwhile at Manchester United, Lingard isn't training, he isn't focused on the biggest game of the season, he's organising the opening event of his new clothing range business.

UTD - Kids - Wife - In That Order.

That's the saying, yet the players, especially those who've grown up in MCR, don't give two hoots.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:43:41 PM »
And we dont give two fucks. :jowo2:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:05:28 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:43:41 PM
And we dont give two fucks. :jowo2:


Monkeyman asked for my thoughts.....


You don't give two fucks enough to post on here twice mcl
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:17:49 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:05:28 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:43:41 PM
And we dont give two fucks. :jowo2:


Monkeyman asked for my thoughts.....


You don't give two fucks enough to post on here twice mcl
Gloating. :jowo5:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:48:44 PM »
Just ignore the cunt Rick.

Just as fuckin chewy as Robbso.




 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:28:48 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:48:44 PM
Just ignore the cunt Rick.

Just as fuckin chewy as Robbso.




 mcl


Yeah fuck off you chewy scooter riding cunt
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:32:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:28:48 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:48:44 PM
Just ignore the cunt Rick.

Just as fuckin chewy as Robbso.




 mcl



Yeah fuck off you chewy scooter riding cunt
You can drop the scooter riding bit. :basil:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:42:47 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:28:48 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:48:44 PM
Just ignore the cunt Rick.

Just as fuckin chewy as Robbso.




 mcl



Yeah fuck off you chewy scooter riding cunt
You can drop the scooter riding bit. :basil:

Have the stabilisers fallen off monkey
Glory Glory Man United
