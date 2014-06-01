|
Ayresome89
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 PM »
The empty seats is shocking.
RIK MAYALL
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they
2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere
They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING
Glazers.
Woodward.
They're the problem.
dixieland
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.
The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.
But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
Jimmy Cooper
A fair summary and right.Every empire falls.
Bobupanddown
The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.
To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club.
RIK MAYALL
Dixie, i'm shocked. Your own views, not talksports.....
Correct the big money signings in the last 10 years have been pricey but dreadful.
Di Maria - Shite
Sanchez - Shite
Shaw - Shite
Martial - Shite
Pogba - Shite
Lukaku - Shite(second season)
Rojo - Shite
Bailly - Injury Prone
Matic - Shite
Depay - Shite
Miki - Shite(shite at arsenal too)
Schneiderlin - Shite(shite at everton too)
Thing is Manchester United can afford to balls big transfers up, but not at the rate they have been.
The best signing they've made in the last 5 years has been Wan Bissaka, who if he'd gone to City, Spurs, Chelsea or anyone else you'd be raving about him because he is that good. Just unfortunately he isn't helped by Slabhead or whoever is playing RM.
I can see what OGS is trying to do, but unfortunately for him.....
A. He's tactically inept.
B. He players don't play for him.
C. He is too fucking nice.
D. HE IS A YES MAN(Like Southgate at England)
Pochettino would struggle with that squad. It has a lot of INDIVIDUAL talent amongst it, but they are NOT a team.
Individually is Martial better than Firmino? Yes.
As a team player is Martial better than Firmino? No fucking chance.
Individually is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? Yes.
As a team player is Pogba better than Henderson/Fabinho/Kieta? No fucking chance.
This is the problem.
Look at Lingard, that cunt is a fucking disgrace. Last season, Liverpool are preparing to face Man United. Klopp has them on the training pitch for days.
Meanwhile at Manchester United, Lingard isn't training, he isn't focused on the biggest game of the season, he's organising the opening event of his new clothing range business.
UTD - Kids - Wife - In That Order.
That's the saying, yet the players, especially those who've grown up in MCR, don't give two hoots.
