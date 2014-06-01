|
Ayresome89
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 PM »
The empty seats is shocking.
RIK MAYALL
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they
2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere
They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING
Glazers.
Woodward.
They're the problem.
Glory Glory Man United
dixieland
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.
The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.
But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
A fair summary and right.Every empire falls.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.
To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club.
