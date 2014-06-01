Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manure  (Read 241 times)
T_Bone
« on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM »
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 PM »
POCH WAITING IN THE WINGS  👍💷💷💷💷💷👍
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 PM »
THERE'S HELL ON ABOUT SOME OF THE CHANTS !!!
Ayresome89

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 PM »
The empty seats is shocking.
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 PM »
THERE WAS 73K WATCHING THAT SHITE ON SHOW TONIGHT
I HAVE SAID BEFORE ON ERE THAT CLUELESS CLOWN WILL BE SACKED SOONER THAN LATER
I CANT SEE THE BOARD LETTING HIM SPEND BIG BUCKS IN JANUARY
THATS WHATS NEEDED AND MAN UTD DONT HAVE THE PULLING POWER NO MORE SHAME REALLY  :nige:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
ZombieTits
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 PM »
Let's all laugh at plaggy man u fans. I love ole me.
T_Bone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 PM »
I don't like the gravelly voiced ginger prick Dyche but have to give him some credit  :jowo2:

Done an amazing job for Burnley  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT 
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:34 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:43:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Their actually finished as a major force in football aren't they  

2-0 down at home to the dingles and empty seats everywhere  :alf:

They're
SO COME ON RIK WHATS YOUR TAKE ON IT 
NO NEED FOR SARCASM IF POSTERS SPELLING IS INCORRECT THATS A BOREME THING

Glazers.
Woodward.

They're the problem.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:15:17 AM »
Ole has to go - either now or end of the season.

The club is a mess.

And I'm luvvin' it.

 :mido:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:36:27 AM »
Since Fergie left the club have been on a downward spiral.

Moyes sacked
Van Gaal sacked after winning FA Cup
Mourinho sacked after League Cup and European trophy win and finishing 2nd.
Solskjaer looking likely to miss out on CL qualification. Only hope is FA Cup.

The common denominator is Glazers and Woodcunt. 

Woodcunt while he is a financial expert, he knows fuck all about football. He cannot get deals over the line without it dragging on for months.
The glazers have given managers money, but after United sold Ronaldo, they did not back Fergie who ultimately build his weakest squad.

Managers have come and gone, players have joined and 7 years after Fergie retired, some of HIS players still remain. Smalling, Jones, De Gea, Young (up till this week).
dixieland
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:55:18 AM »
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:21:09 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.
A fair summary and right.Every empire falls.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:27:29 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 09:55:18 AM
I see your point Rik, but the Glazier's may argue that they have given their managers more money then City, Liverpool, or any of the others over last few seasons.

The buys on paper namely DeMaria, Sanchez, Pogba, Lindelof, Wambasaka, Lakaku all look good on paper, but the fact they are sold or dropped for me cannot be blamed on the owners. Even the players who were once very good namely the goal keeper, Martial have turned out very average cannot be blamed on the owners.

But in learning from mistakes, I believe the only reason Olly has not been sacked is because he is a former loved player & for that very reason, I think Liverpool should consider this when they appoint Stevie G after the great German moves on.

The problem is Paul Pogba. He's been a cancer since he arrived. Fergie knew it and fucked him off.
To be successful nobody can be bigger than the club.
