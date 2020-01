RIK MAYALL

Since Fergie left the club have been on a downward spiral.



Moyes sacked

Van Gaal sacked after winning FA Cup

Mourinho sacked after League Cup and European trophy win and finishing 2nd.

Solskjaer looking likely to miss out on CL qualification. Only hope is FA Cup.



The common denominator is Glazers and Woodcunt.



Woodcunt while he is a financial expert, he knows fuck all about football. He cannot get deals over the line without it dragging on for months.

The glazers have given managers money, but after United sold Ronaldo, they did not back Fergie who ultimately build his weakest squad.



Managers have come and gone, players have joined and 7 years after Fergie retired, some of HIS players still remain. Smalling, Jones, De Gea, Young (up till this week).