Do the updates stop it from working like?
Eventually yes, but there are other factors at play such as the services you connect the devices to (spotify, google, amazon et al)
Sonos aim for their products to last for 10yrs, which they mostly seem to do from a "mechanical" point of view, the problem is a lot of the items now in danger of becoming obsolete are from much more recent times, 2015/2016 (it's entirely possible these products were shopped as new in 2017 and 2018 too, with the way sales go on forever). These relatively new devices should be changed free of charge, or with an even heavier discount in my humble opinion.
This kind of thing is going to be a huge issue for all smart home type equipment. In a strange way Sonos are suffering here because their products actually last.