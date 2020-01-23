Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 23, 2020, 01:31:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers  (Read 144 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 115



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 PM »
What shite marketing ... show some class you bunch of greedy cunts

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/sonos-speaker-legacy-software-update
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 760


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:44:13 AM »
I got the same notification.

We can trade them in for new ones though.



Cheers.




Fuckin wankers.





 :wanker:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 135


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:09 AM »
I was going to push the button on a Sonos system for home, glad I never now, I will look at other options. I hate shite like this, Apple are another prime culprit of this kind of forced obsolescence.

 :wanker:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 312


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:28:44 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:07:13 PM
What shite marketing ... show some class you bunch of greedy cunts

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/sonos-speaker-legacy-software-update

Do the updates stop it from working like?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 115



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:40 AM »
Theyll still work but wont be compatible with their modern devices.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 135


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:28:44 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:07:13 PM
What shite marketing ... show some class you bunch of greedy cunts

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/sonos-speaker-legacy-software-update

Do the updates stop it from working like?

Eventually yes, but there are other factors at play such as the services you connect the devices to (spotify, google, amazon et al)

Sonos aim for their products to last for 10yrs, which they mostly seem to do from a "mechanical" point of view, the problem is a lot of the items now in danger of becoming obsolete are from much more recent times, 2015/2016 (it's entirely possible these products were shopped as new in 2017 and 2018 too, with the way sales go on forever). These relatively new devices should be changed free of charge, or with an even heavier discount in my humble opinion.

This kind of thing is going to be a huge issue for all smart home type equipment. In a strange way Sonos are suffering here because their products actually last.
Logged
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 090


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:52:30 PM »
Just like every other bit of tech it gets old, outdated and incompatible.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 