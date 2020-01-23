Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers  (Read 79 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 112



« on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 PM »
What shite marketing ... show some class you bunch of greedy cunts

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/sonos-speaker-legacy-software-update
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 759


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:44:13 AM »
I got the same notification.

We can trade them in for new ones though.



Cheers.




Fuckin wankers.





 :wanker:
calamity
Posts: 8 131


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:09 AM »
I was going to push the button on a Sonos system for home, glad I never now, I will look at other options. I hate shite like this, Apple are another prime culprit of this kind of forced obsolescence.

 :wanker:
