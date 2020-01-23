Welcome,
January 23, 2020, 09:23:40 AM
Author
Topic: sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers (Read 79 times)
Wee_Willie
sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:13 PM »
What shite marketing ... show some class you bunch of greedy cunts
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/sonos-speaker-legacy-software-update
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:44:13 AM »
I got the same notification.
We can trade them in for new ones though.
Cheers.
Fuckin wankers.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
calamity
Re: sonos to stop providing updates on its older speakers
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:17:09 AM »
I was going to push the button on a Sonos system for home, glad I never now, I will look at other options. I hate shite like this, Apple are another prime culprit of this kind of forced obsolescence.
