RobShrugNichols

Lewis wing « on: Today at 04:11:31 PM » Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first

Easy

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:15 PM » Stealing my info from flyme eh?

RobShrugNichols

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM » loose lips sink ships my source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele I've retired from there, maybe we have the same sauceloose lips sink shipsmy source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele

RobShrugNichols

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:59 PM » Maybe we mix in the same circles

Johnny Thunder

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:15:37 PM »











Maybe you are the same person Matty.

Wee_Willie

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:18:09 PM » Agent talk? I think he's bang average.

Easy

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:26:29 PM » Nah I work in Aycliffe. One of the lads is mates with Wing and Steele.

RobShrugNichols

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:59 PM » lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK And how could I possibly know that easylidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK

Holgateoldskool

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:59:37 PM » Rifle makes 2 attempts to spell source! Gets one of them right to be fair!! And yes was posted on FMTTM- old site first!!

RobShrugNichols

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:01:05 PM » Didn't mention Jason Steele did it oldskool you shit cunt

Easy

Posts: 334 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:06:46 PM »



Ive heard Sheff Wed want him but not until the summer. I hope he goes. Mainly to shut up the know it all pricks on the other forum, but also hes bang average. World class shot on him in and around the box, but otherwise he lets the game pass him by.



Fuck me people are argumentative as fuck arent they?Ive heard Sheff Wed want him but not until the summer. I hope he goes. Mainly to shut up the know it all pricks on the other forum, but also hes bang average. World class shot on him in and around the box, but otherwise he lets the game pass him by.Permanently stoned so the whispers go. Ordinarily Id be supporting that venture but hes a professional athlete ffs.

RobShrugNichols

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:08:54 PM » See I was told Sheffield United, John fleck is being linked with arsenal and see wing as a replacement

Easy

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:17:07 PM » Just been told thats its definitively Brentford. Rifle is full of shit 😂

Keef69er

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:24:08 PM » Would be fuckin stupid to sell him.. Pops up with a few goals.. Can't remember the last midfielder who did that

brocky82

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:30:03 PM » 4 MILION PLUS ADDONS PLUS BUY BACK CHOICE IT IS

brocky82

Re: Lewis wing « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:31:14 PM » SND ROBSDHRGUSCOCK IS A SPASTIC LOOKJNG CUNT