Author Topic: Lewis wing  (Read 311 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Today at 04:11:31 PM »
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first  :ponce:
Easy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:15 PM »
Stealing my info from flyme eh? mcl
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM »
I've retired from there, maybe we have the same sauce  :ponce: loose lips sink ships  :ponce: my source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele
Easy
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:10:12 PM »
Same
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:11:57 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 04:11:31 PM
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first  :ponce:

Daft fucking cockneys.....
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:59 PM »
Maybe we mix in the same circles  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:15:37 PM »
Maybe you are the same person Matty.





 mcl
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:18:09 PM »
Agent talk? I think he's bang average.
Easy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:26:29 PM »
Nah I work in Aycliffe. One of the lads is mates with Wing and Steele.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:59 PM »
And how could I possibly know that easy  :ponce: lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:49:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 05:12:59 PM
Maybe we mix in the same circles  mcl

BILLY FUCKING SMARTS CIRCUS  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Easy
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:56:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 05:46:59 PM
And how could I possibly know that easy  :ponce: lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK

Fuck lids, the illiterate fuck  :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:59:37 PM »
Rifle makes 2 attempts to spell source! Gets one of them right to be fair!! And yes was posted on FMTTM- old site first!!
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:01:05 PM »
Didn't mention Jason Steele did it oldskool you shit cunt  :ponce:
Easy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:06:46 PM »
Im sure plenty of people know Wing and his circle of pals. Fuck me people are argumentative as fuck arent they?  :gaz:

Ive heard Sheff Wed want him but not until the summer. I hope he goes. Mainly to shut up the know it all pricks on the other forum, but also hes bang average. World class shot on him in and around the box, but otherwise he lets the game pass him by.

Permanently stoned so the whispers go. Ordinarily Id be supporting that venture but hes a professional athlete ffs.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:08:54 PM »
See I was told Sheffield United, John fleck is being linked with arsenal and see wing as a replacement
Easy
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:17:07 PM »
Just been told thats its definitively Brentford. Rifle is full of shit 😂
Keef69er
Rock n Roll


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:24:08 PM »
Would be fuckin stupid to sell him.. Pops up with a few goals.. Can't remember the last midfielder who did that
brocky82
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:30:03 PM »
4 MILION PLUS ADDONS PLUS BUY BACK CHOICE IT IS
brocky82
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:31:14 PM »
SND ROBSDHRGUSCOCK IS A SPASTIC LOOKJNG CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:24:02 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on Today at 07:24:08 PM
Would be fuckin stupid to sell him.. Pops up with a few goals.. Can't remember the last midfielder who did that

Wing: 26 league games this season, 3 goals
Savile: 21, 1
Mcnair: 25, 4
Tav: 23, 2

 oleary
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:55:56 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Today at 07:31:14 PM
SND ROBSDHRGUSCOCK IS A SPASTIC LOOKJNG CUNT

I didnt know you did irony pal!
Keef69er
Rock n Roll


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:40:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:24:02 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on Today at 07:24:08 PM
Would be fuckin stupid to sell him.. Pops up with a few goals.. Can't remember the last midfielder who did that

Wing: 26 league games this season, 3 goals
Savile: 21, 1
Mcnair: 25, 4
Tav: 23, 2

 oleary
Sorry i meant wonder goals
