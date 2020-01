RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Lewis wing « on: Today at 04:11:31 PM » Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first Logged

Easy

Offline



Posts: 334





Posts: 334 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:15 PM » Stealing my info from flyme eh? Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM » loose lips sink ships my source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele I've retired from there, maybe we have the same sauceloose lips sink shipsmy source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:59 PM » Maybe we mix in the same circles Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 748





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 748Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Lewis wing « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:15:37 PM »











Maybe you are the same person Matty. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 109







Posts: 8 109 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:18:09 PM » Agent talk? I think he's bang average. Logged

Easy

Offline



Posts: 334





Posts: 334 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:26:29 PM » Nah I work in Aycliffe. One of the lads is mates with Wing and Steele. Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:59 PM » lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK And how could I possibly know that easylidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 919





Posts: 919 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:59:37 PM » Rifle makes 2 attempts to spell source! Gets one of them right to be fair!! And yes was posted on FMTTM- old site first!! Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:01:05 PM » Didn't mention Jason Steele did it oldskool you shit cunt Logged

Easy

Offline



Posts: 334





Posts: 334 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:06:46 PM »



Iíve heard Sheff Wed want him but not until the summer. I hope he goes. Mainly to shut up the know it all pricks on the other forum, but also heís bang average. World class shot on him in and around the box, but otherwise he lets the game pass him by.



Permanently stoned so the whispers go. Ordinarily Iíd be supporting that venture but heís a professional athlete ffs. Iím sure plenty of people know Wing and his circle of pals. Fuck me people are argumentative as fuck arenít they?Iíve heard Sheff Wed want him but not until the summer. I hope he goes. Mainly to shut up the know it all pricks on the other forum, but also heís bang average. World class shot on him in and around the box, but otherwise he lets the game pass him by.Permanently stoned so the whispers go. Ordinarily Iíd be supporting that venture but heís a professional athlete ffs. Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 513





Posts: 513 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:08:54 PM » See I was told Sheffield United, John fleck is being linked with arsenal and see wing as a replacement Logged

Easy

Offline



Posts: 334





Posts: 334 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:17:07 PM » Just been told thatís itís definitively Brentford. Rifle is full of shit 😂 Logged

Keef69er

Online



Posts: 7 183



Rock n Roll





Posts: 7 183Rock n Roll Re: Lewis wing « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:24:08 PM » Would be fuckin stupid to sell him.. Pops up with a few goals.. Can't remember the last midfielder who did that Logged Can't we all get along

brocky82

Offline



Posts: 737





Posts: 737 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:30:03 PM » 4 MILION PLUS ADDONS PLUS BUY BACK CHOICE IT IS Logged

brocky82

Offline



Posts: 737





Posts: 737 Re: Lewis wing « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:31:14 PM » SND ROBSDHRGUSCOCK IS A SPASTIC LOOKJNG CUNT Logged