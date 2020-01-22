Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Lewis wing  (Read 121 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Today at 04:11:31 PM »
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first  :ponce:
Easy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:15 PM »
Stealing my info from flyme eh? mcl
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM »
I've retired from there, maybe we have the same sauce  :ponce: loose lips sink ships  :ponce: my source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele
Easy
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:10:12 PM »
Same
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:11:57 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 04:11:31 PM
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first  :ponce:

Daft fucking cockneys.....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:59 PM »
Maybe we mix in the same circles  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:15:37 PM »
Maybe you are the same person Matty.





 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:18:09 PM »
Agent talk? I think he's bang average.
Easy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:26:29 PM »
Nah I work in Aycliffe. One of the lads is mates with Wing and Steele.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:59 PM »
And how could I possibly know that easy  :ponce: lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:49:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 05:12:59 PM
Maybe we mix in the same circles  mcl

BILLY FUCKING SMARTS CIRCUS  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Easy
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:56:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 05:46:59 PM
And how could I possibly know that easy  :ponce: lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK

Fuck lids, the illiterate fuck  :wanker:
