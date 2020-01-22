Welcome,
January 22, 2020, 05:57:42 PM
Lewis wing
Topic: Lewis wing (Read 121 times)
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 510
Lewis wing
«
on:
Today
at 04:11:31 PM »
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first
Easy
Easy
Posts: 332
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:00:15 PM »
Stealing my info from flyme eh?
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 510
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:02:53 PM »
I've retired from there, maybe we have the same sauce
loose lips sink ships
my source is also a good friend of Lewis wing and also Jason Steele
Easy
Easy
Posts: 332
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:10:12 PM »
Same
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 266
Pack o cunts
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:11:57 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 04:11:31 PM
Charlton and QPR both have enquired about lewis Wing, you heard it here first
Daft fucking cockneys.....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 510
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:12:59 PM »
Maybe we mix in the same circles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 747
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:15:37 PM »
Maybe you are the same person Matty.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 109
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:18:09 PM »
Agent talk? I think he's bang average.
Easy
Easy
Posts: 332
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:26:29 PM »
Nah I work in Aycliffe. One of the lads is mates with Wing and Steele.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 510
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:46:59 PM »
And how could I possibly know that easy
lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 699
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:49:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 05:12:59 PM
Maybe we mix in the same circles
BILLY FUCKING SMARTS CIRCUS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Easy
Easy
Posts: 332
Re: Lewis wing
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:56:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 05:46:59 PM
And how could I possibly know that easy
lidds hates the fact the rifle is ITK
Fuck lids, the illiterate fuck
