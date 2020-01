plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 616





Posts: 13 616 Re: Elusive red sprites spotted lighting up the sky in Oklahoma « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:44:57 PM » https://www.demilked.com/animal-photo-manipulations-julien-tabet/?fbclid=IwAR3GgDKjx2xqTuBHWcw2uqQvui5IJVReLWuX5B7ULEtHic37N2eb5o2rFyg



This was just to cool not to share..



Its true the illusion only works when you are looking at it



Ignore it and it changes without any help from anyone..



Much Love

Plazmuh This was just to cool not to share..Its true the illusion only works when you are looking at itIgnore it and it changes without any help from anyone..Much LovePlazmuh Logged