January 23, 2020, 11:29:40 AM
Terry Jones.
Author
Topic: Terry Jones. (Read 197 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 759
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Terry Jones.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:46:15 PM »
Python legend.
RIP.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 053
The ace face.
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:04:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 01:46:15 PM
Python legend.
RIP.
only one python you're interested in.
thicko
Posts: 52
Seriously thick...
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:12 PM »
RIP indeed, decent bloke. Sad to say but, a blessing in disguise for his family and friends, dementia is very cruel...
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 112
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:52 PM »
true legend - most of us around in the 70s will know what kind of impact MP had on us - it was so alternative at the time. rip
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 706
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:46 PM »
He'll now be in heaven with our Lord Brian Cohen!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 104
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:21 PM »
RIP
Leaves behind a 36 year old widow.
Naughty boy.
mingebag
Posts: 4 210
Re: Terry Jones.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:31:10 AM »
RIP
But i have had toothaches funnier than that cunt
