January 22, 2020, 07:54:58 PM
Terry Jones.  (Read 135 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 747


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 01:46:15 PM »
Python legend.



RIP.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 051


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:46:15 PM
Python legend.



RIP.
only one python you're interested in.  :basil:
thicko
Posts: 52

Seriously thick...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:12 PM »
RIP indeed, decent bloke. Sad to say but, a blessing in disguise for his family and friends, dementia is very cruel...
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 109



« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:14:52 PM »
true legend - most of us around in the 70s will know what kind of impact MP had on us - it was so alternative at the time. rip
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 706


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:46 PM »
He'll now be in heaven with our Lord Brian Cohen!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 099



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:29:21 PM »
RIP

Leaves behind a 36 year old widow.

Naughty boy.
