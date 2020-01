Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 13 956 NEARLY INHERITED A TENNER LAST NIGHT THERE !!! « on: Today at 12:32:33 PM »



ANY ROAD I'M A BIT SLOW LIKE !!!



HEARD THIS BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP, AS YER DO !!!



ANY ROAD JUST AS I WAS INSERTING IT INTO THE SLOT I HAPPENED TO LOOK DOWN AND I WAS FACE TO FACE WITH A TENNER !!!



ANYHOW I GOT MY HAND READY TO INHERIT THE TENNER WHEN ALL OF A SUDDEN IT WAS SUCKED BACK IN TO THE MACHINE !!!



SO AS YOU CAN IMAGINE I'M A LITTLE FRUSTRATED AS THE CAPITAL WOULD HAVE COME IN VERY HANDY.



SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats