Compeletely lost control at the end because he failed to spot a forearm smash to Tav's head that laid him out when he was standing two yards away from where it happened.



His '10 yards' measurement was a complete joke all night and he failed to see any of the pushing shoving and fouling that Birmingham were doing all night



He caused the melee at the end which was nevertheless very entertaining to watch!



