|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.
in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
Johnny Thunder
|
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.
in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.
Or be like Robbso and get involved in every fuckin argument.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.
in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.
Or be like Robbso and get involved in every fuckin argument.
a mans got to have a hobby.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
towz
|
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.
And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.
And as Terry points out it's from July 2016, you wouldn't have some agenda to push?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.
And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.
And as Terry points out it's from July 2016, you wouldn't have some agenda to push?
To be honest I didn't check the date and you are right that I shouldn't be posting 4 year old news, if I could delete the thread I would.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|