January 22, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Culturally enriched  (Read 238 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 308


« on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.

Logged
Skinz
Posts: 1 967


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:04 AM »
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 609


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:49 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 737


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:22:13 AM »
Could it be for similar reasons that you post your non-football lefty, liberal anti-Tory / Trump / Brexit stuff perhaps?

 mcl
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 051


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:33:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.

in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 745


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:33:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.

in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.


Or be like Robbso and get involved in every fuckin argument.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
kippers
Posts: 1 966


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:34:06 PM »
Well the weather looks nice in Germany  :beer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 737


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:35:35 PM »
In July 2016
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 308


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?

Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.

And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 609


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:27:53 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?

Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.

And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.


What did you think of the match then?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 051


The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:01:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:10:07 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:33:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.

in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.


Or be like Robbso and get involved in every fuckin argument.
a mans got to have a hobby. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Posts: 7 609


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:04:59 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:27:53 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?

Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.

And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.


And as Terry points out it's from July 2016, you wouldn't have some agenda to push?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 105



« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:16:48 PM »
Sweden now and the results of becoming less homogeneous and more multicultural.

Cover ups are commonplace. Sweden is fucked.

https://youtu.be/_eUTywtvuUc?t=143
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 308


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:38:58 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:04:59 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:27:53 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?

Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.

And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.


And as Terry points out it's from July 2016, you wouldn't have some agenda to push?

To be honest I didn't check the date and you are right that I shouldn't be posting 4 year old news, if I could delete the thread I would.

Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 308


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:40:21 PM »
You are not allowed to delete the first post in a topic.
If you want to delete this topic, click on the Remove Topic link, or ask a moderator/administrator to do it for you.

Steve / Ben /  :pd: any chance you could delete this for me?
Logged
