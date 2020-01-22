Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2020, 01:36:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Culturally enriched  (Read 151 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 305


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.

Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 967


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:04 AM »
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 606


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:49 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 737


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:22:13 AM »
Could it be for similar reasons that you post your non-football lefty, liberal anti-Tory / Trump / Brexit stuff perhaps?

 mcl
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 049


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:33:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.

in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 743


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:33:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
I did, draw was about right all things considered, losing two players and missing a penalty put us up against it, done well to come back ,brum might feel hard done by having a "goal" chalked off and hitting the post.The break will do us good,woody should give the players a few days off now,get them in Friday.

in other news, don't think any topic is off subject on here,don't respond if it doesn't interest you,it's what I do.


Or be like Robbso and get involved in every fuckin argument.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 966


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:34:06 PM »
Well the weather looks nice in Germany  :beer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 737


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:35:35 PM »
In July 2016
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 305


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:44:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top

Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.



Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?

Because I think it's important to share information which our state ran media deliberately ignores.
You know, how they ignored a decade of warnings about Islamic child sex gangs while telling victims they would be charged with race hate crimes if they reported it.

And because it winds up left wing shitcunts like you.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 