January 22, 2020, 11:13:23 AM
Culturally enriched
Topic: Culturally enriched (Read 59 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 301
Culturally enriched
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:22 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top
Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.
Skinz
Posts: 1 967
Re: Culturally enriched
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:16:04 AM »
towz
Posts: 7 606
Re: Culturally enriched
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:44:49 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:59:22 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top
Just part and parcel of living in an Islamist infested shit hole? Germany has been raped by the far left.
Here he is, just out of interest why do you continue posting stuff like this on a small football message board?
Did you see the match?
