January 21, 2020, 11:29:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Legs look heavy ...
Author
Topic: Legs look heavy ...
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 104
Legs look heavy ...
In there first ...
El Capitan
Posts: 40 216
Re: Legs look heavy ...
Try watching the game, not the thighs. Theyre too old for you
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 097
Re: Legs look heavy ...
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:20:11 PM
Try watching the game, not the thighs. Theyre too old for you
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 104
Re: Legs look heavy ...
Starting to seriously miss Ayala
Nmecha looking dangerous
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 508
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Legs look heavy ...
Theres obviously something about Birmingham that brings out the worst in us. They set up well and closed down superbly from start to finish and can count themselves unlucky not to be going home with all 3 points.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Gingerpig
Posts: 515
Glorious Leader
Re: Legs look heavy ...
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 11:24:28 PM
Theres obviously something about Birmingham that brings out the worst in us. They set up well and closed down superbly from start to finish and can count themselves unlucky not to be going home with all 3 points.
spot on sir
