Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 508



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 508Bausor & Gill OUT!!!

Re: Legs look heavy ... « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:24:28 PM » Theres obviously something about Birmingham that brings out the worst in us. They set up well and closed down superbly from start to finish and can count themselves unlucky not to be going home with all 3 points.