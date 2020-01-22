Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 22, 2020, 11:13:17 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE JUKE !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE JUKE !!! (Read 253 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 697
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THE JUKE !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:45 PM »
OH WELL.. QUIDS IN AT LEAST 👍💷💷💷👍
BACKED HIM FIRST SCORER AND TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 💷💷💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 953
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:12 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 065
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:52 PM »
He was a donkey who tried hard when he played for us. Gestede on the other hand ..........
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 378
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:24 PM »
MAKE YER FUCKING MIND UP YER SAID 2-2 DRAW IN YER PREDICTION
THEN ON ANOTHER POST YER FANCIED A BORO WIN YER A FUCKING JINX
I SAID 1-1
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 697
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:14:10 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:56:24 PM
MAKE YER FUCKING MIND UP YER SAID 2-2 DRAW IN YER PREDICTION
THEN ON ANOTHER POST YER FANCIED A BORO WIN YER A FUCKING JINX
I SAID 1-1
IM ON ABOUT PREDICTING JUKE TO SCORE 👍
I NEVER BACK ON THE BORO SCORE.... 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 801
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:40:49 AM »
Juke didn't celebrate
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 264
Pack o cunts
Re: THE JUKE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:33:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:16:45 PM
OH WELL.. QUIDS IN AT LEAST 👍💷💷💷👍
BACKED HIM FIRST SCORER AND TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 💷💷💷
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...