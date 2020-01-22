Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2020, 11:13:17 AM
Author Topic: THE JUKE !!!  (Read 253 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 697

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 PM »
OH WELL.. QUIDS IN AT LEAST 👍💷💷💷👍

BACKED HIM FIRST SCORER AND TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 💷💷💷
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 953



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 PM »
He was a donkey who tried hard when he played for us. Gestede on the other hand ..........
monkeyman
Posts: 8 378


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 PM »
MAKE YER FUCKING MIND UP YER SAID 2-2 DRAW IN YER PREDICTION
THEN ON ANOTHER POST YER FANCIED A BORO WIN YER  A FUCKING JINX mcl
I SAID 1-1 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 697

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:14:10 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:56:24 PM
MAKE YER FUCKING MIND UP YER SAID 2-2 DRAW IN YER PREDICTION
THEN ON ANOTHER POST YER FANCIED A BORO WIN YER  A FUCKING JINX mcl
I SAID 1-1 

IM ON ABOUT PREDICTING JUKE TO SCORE  👍

I NEVER BACK ON THE BORO SCORE.... 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Posts: 7 801



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:49 AM »
Juke didn't celebrate  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 264

Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:33:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:16:45 PM
OH WELL.. QUIDS IN AT LEAST 👍💷💷💷👍

BACKED HIM FIRST SCORER AND TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 💷💷💷

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
