Author Topic: MCNAIR  (Read 370 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 PM »
 rava
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM »
USELESS CUNT 😠
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM »
JUKE

 rava
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM
JUKE

 rava

💷💷💷💷💷💷💷
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 PM »
ROBERTS

 rava
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM »
FRY

 rava
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM
FRY

 rava
HES FUCKING BANG AVERAGE AS COST US A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON 10 MILL MY ARSE  :wanker:
Bud Wiser
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:01 PM »
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.

Come back Grant! :mido:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:19:01 PM
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.

Come back Grant! :mido:
he hit that one a bit better, I had a feeling he'd miss tonight on the back of that. lost
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:27:20 AM »
Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side
Gramsci
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:10:27 AM »
Woodgate said he struck it well  rava
Ural Quntz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:25:09 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:27:20 AM
Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side

You're correct - people who constantly lean to the left are fucking boring numpties!

 :ukfist:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:12 AM »
We've had some dodgy as fuck penalty takers in recent years other than Leadbitter.


McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:09:12 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 11:01:12 AM
We've had some dodgy as fuck penalty takers in recent years other than Leadbitter.


McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson?
wing,will put his laces through it, :jowo5:
