January 22, 2020, 11:13:11 AM
MCNAIR
Author
Topic: MCNAIR (Read 370 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 098
MCNAIR
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:32 PM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 697
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:30 PM
USELESS CUNT 😠
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 098
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:22 PM
JUKE
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 697
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:14:22 PM
JUKE
💷💷💷💷💷💷💷
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 098
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:24 PM
ROBERTS
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 098
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:39 PM
FRY
monkeyman
Posts: 8 378
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:55 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:23:39 PM
FRY
HES FUCKING BANG AVERAGE AS COST US A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON 10 MILL MY ARSE
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 508
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:01 PM
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.
Come back Grant!
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 048
The ace face.
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:14 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:19:01 PM
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought
he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too
.
Come back Grant!
he hit that one a bit better, I had a feeling he'd miss tonight on the back of that.
towz
Posts: 7 606
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:27:20 AM
Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side
Gramsci
Posts: 7 801
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:10:27 AM
Woodgate said he struck it well
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 264
Pack o cunts
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:25:09 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:27:20 AM
Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side
You're correct - people who constantly lean to the left are fucking boring numpties!
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 410
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:01:12 AM
We've had some dodgy as fuck penalty takers in recent years other than Leadbitter.
McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 048
The ace face.
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:09:12 AM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 11:01:12 AM
We've had some dodgy as fuck penalty takers in recent years other than Leadbitter.
McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson?
wing,will put his laces through it,
Loading...