« on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 PM »

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM » USELESS CUNT 😠

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM »



Re: MCNAIR « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 PM »



Re: MCNAIR « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM »



Re: MCNAIR « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:01 PM »

Come back Grant! He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.Come back Grant!

Posts: 24 048The ace face. Re: MCNAIR « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:19:01 PM he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.



Come back Grant!

he hit that one a bit better, I had a feeling he'd miss tonight on the back of that.

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:27:20 AM » Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:10:27 AM » Woodgate said he struck it well

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:25:09 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:27:20 AM Needs to stop putting EVERY SINGLE FUCKING ONE to the keeper's right hand side

You're correct - people who constantly lean to the left are fucking boring numpties!



You're correct - people who constantly lean to the left are fucking boring numpties!



You're correct - people who constantly lean to the left are fucking boring numpties!

Re: MCNAIR « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:12 AM » We've had some dodgy as fuck penalty takers in recent years other than Leadbitter.

McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson?





McNair clearly doesn't cope well with it. Who the fuck is next in line? Howson? Logged