January 21, 2020, 11:28:57 PM
MCNAIR
Author
Topic: MCNAIR (Read 209 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 097
MCNAIR
«
on:
Today
at 09:10:32 PM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 696
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:13:30 PM »
USELESS CUNT 😠
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 097
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:14:22 PM »
JUKE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 696
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:17:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:14:22 PM
JUKE
💷💷💷💷💷💷💷
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 097
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:23:24 PM »
ROBERTS
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 097
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:23:39 PM »
FRY
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 377
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:34:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:23:39 PM
FRY
HES FUCKING BANG AVERAGE AS COST US A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON 10 MILL MY ARSE
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 508
Re: MCNAIR
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:19:01 PM »
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.
Come back Grant!
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
