Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2020, 11:28:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MCNAIR  (Read 209 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 097



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:10:32 PM »
 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 696

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:30 PM »
USELESS CUNT 😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 097



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:22 PM »
JUKE

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 696

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:14:22 PM
JUKE

 rava

💷💷💷💷💷💷💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 097



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:24 PM »
ROBERTS

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 097



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:23:39 PM »
FRY

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 377


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:23:39 PM
FRY

 rava
HES FUCKING BANG AVERAGE AS COST US A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON 10 MILL MY ARSE  :wanker:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 508

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:19:01 PM »
He may as well of gone up to their keeper and told him where he was going to put it, it was that bad. I thought he was lucky to get away the one took against Derby too.

Come back Grant! :mido:
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 