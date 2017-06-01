Welcome,
January 21, 2020, 09:05:43 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHO AM I ??
Author
Topic: WHO AM I ?? (Read 321 times)
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 14
WHO AM I ??
«
on:
Today
at 02:56:17 PM »
LIVERPOOL:
Daniel sturridge
Christian benteke
Joe Allen
Jose Enrique
ARSENAL:
Kolo Toure
Robert Pores
Patrick Viera
Sylvinho
SPURS:
Peter Crouch
Kyle Walker
Adebayor
Darren Bent
I have played with all of the above players at club level...but I've never played for any of the above clubs...
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 690
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:56 PM »
WAYNE ROONEY 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 326
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:18:17 PM »
Gary McEckney?
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 690
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:54:15 PM »
FATS LAMPARD 🤔👍😉
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 214
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:21:06 PM »
JAYJAYB??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 326
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:30:33 PM »
Mark Dinglewall?
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 690
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:33:18 PM »
DAVID GUETTA 🙄
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 408
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:09:20 PM »
Shay Given.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:24:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:21:06 PM
JAYJAYB??
Or one of his extended family perhaps?
Or the old boy gardener?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 214
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:59:55 PM »
Think the old boy gardener had his hands full with that 20m back garden
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 735
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:09:24 PM »
STEVEN ISLAND YOU THIXK CUNTS FOR FUXKS SAKE
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 214
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:10:26 PM »
Were yer ears burning
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 735
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:32:49 PM »
WHO THE FUXKS SAID STE ISLAND LIKE YA GOOOFY FAGOT XUNT
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 060
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:23:31 PM »
Jimmy Hill?
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 326
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:29:32 PM »
Max Varney?
CoB scum
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 373
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:34:17 PM »
FUCKING STEVEN ISLAND
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 214
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:42:02 PM »
Stones brother
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
