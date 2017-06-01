Welcome,
January 21, 2020, 06:29:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
WHO AM I ??
Author
Topic: WHO AM I ?? (Read 197 times)
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 14
WHO AM I ??
«
on:
Today
at 02:56:17 PM
LIVERPOOL:
Daniel sturridge
Christian benteke
Joe Allen
Jose Enrique
ARSENAL:
Kolo Toure
Robert Pores
Patrick Viera
Sylvinho
SPURS:
Peter Crouch
Kyle Walker
Adebayor
Darren Bent
I have played with all of the above players at club level...but I've never played for any of the above clubs...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 687
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:56 PM
WAYNE ROONEY 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 324
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:18:17 PM
Gary McEckney?
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 687
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:54:15 PM
FATS LAMPARD 🤔👍😉
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 209
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:21:06 PM
JAYJAYB??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 324
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:30:33 PM
Mark Dinglewall?
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 687
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:33:18 PM
DAVID GUETTA 🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 408
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:09:20 PM
Shay Given.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WHO AM I ??
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:24:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:21:06 PM
JAYJAYB??
Or one of his extended family perhaps?
Or the old boy gardener?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Loading...