January 21, 2020, 03:35:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHO AM I ??
Author
Topic: WHO AM I ?? (Read 42 times)
Ayresome89
Posts: 14
WHO AM I ??
Today
at 02:56:17 PM
LIVERPOOL:
Daniel sturridge
Christian benteke
Joe Allen
Jose Enrique
ARSENAL:
Kolo Toure
Robert Pores
Patrick Viera
Sylvinho
SPURS:
Peter Crouch
Kyle Walker
Adebayor
Darren Bent
I have played with all of the above players at club level...but I've never played for any of the above clubs...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 683
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHO AM I ??
Today
at 03:09:56 PM
WAYNE ROONEY 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 323
Not big and not clever
Re: WHO AM I ??
Today
at 03:18:17 PM
Gary McEckney?
CoB scum
