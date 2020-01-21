Ayresome89

WHO AM I ?? « on: Today at 02:56:17 PM » LIVERPOOL:

Daniel sturridge

Christian benteke

Joe Allen

Jose Enrique



ARSENAL:

Kolo Toure

Robert Pores

Patrick Viera

Sylvinho



SPURS:

Peter Crouch

Kyle Walker

Adebayor

Darren Bent



I have played with all of the above players at club level...but I've never played for any of the above clubs...