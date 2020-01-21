Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2020
Topic: WHO AM I ??
Ayresome89

Today at 02:56:17 PM
LIVERPOOL:
Daniel sturridge
Christian benteke
Joe Allen
Jose Enrique

ARSENAL:
Kolo Toure
Robert Pores
Patrick Viera
Sylvinho

SPURS:
Peter Crouch
Kyle Walker
Adebayor
Darren Bent

I have played with all of the above players at club level...but I've never played for any of the above clubs...
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:09:56 PM
WAYNE ROONEY  👍
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:17 PM
Gary McEckney?
