Seems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invites



I wonder if I'll be able to register

Posts: 3 089 Re: This new flyme board « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:36:38 PM » Its the same bunch of clowns that think Ryan Kent would leave Rangers to come to the Boro this season.



Maybe at the beginning of a season but not mid way with our position in the table.



Posts: 735 Re: This new flyme board « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:59:11 PM » IM ON THE LIST AND THEYARE ALL CUNTS IT LOOK LIKE A FUCKIN MEETING OLACE FOR GROOMERS AND PUFFS TO ME LIKE THE FUCKIN WRTECHES ILL BE REPORTING ANY FUNNY BUSINESS TO THE PLOD Logged

Posts: 1 695 Re: This new flyme board « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:01:06 PM » Their a bunch of faggots and dickheads Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Posts: 9 326Not big and not clever Re: This new flyme board « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 PM » I've been invited. Logged CoB scum

Posts: 515Glorious Leader Re: This new flyme board « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 PM » New board .....same knobs & dickheads , with North Korean censorship if the glorious leader does not like what people post Logged