January 22, 2020, 03:45:22 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: This new flyme board  (Read 449 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 695


« on: Yesterday at 02:41:11 PM »
I wonder if I'll be able to register  mcl

Seems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invites  mick

Lots of long term posters pissed off that their not on it  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 300


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:33 PM »
Could there be anything more faggoty?
Steboro
Posts: 3 089


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:36:38 PM »
Its the same bunch of clowns that think Ryan Kent would leave Rangers to come to the Boro this season.

Maybe at the beginning of a season but not mid way with our position in the table.
brocky82
Posts: 735


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:59:11 PM »
IM ON THE LIST AND THEYARE ALL CUNTS IT LOOK LIKE A FUCKIN MEETING OLACE FOR GROOMERS AND PUFFS TO ME LIKE THE FUCKIN WRTECHES ILL BE REPORTING ANY FUNNY BUSINESS TO THE PLOD
T_Bone
Posts: 1 695


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:01:06 PM »
Their a bunch of faggots and dickheads  :unlike:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 218


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:02:29 PM »
Ill let you know what its like lads  :like: :like:
T_Bone
Posts: 1 695


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:02:29 PM
Ill let you know what its like lads  :like: :like:

Like I said, faggots and dickheads  mcl
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 326


Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 PM »
I've been invited.  :pope2:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 379


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:35:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:02:29 PM
Ill let you know what its like lads  :like: :like:
WTF  lost
Gingerpig
Posts: 515


Glorious Leader


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 PM »
New board .....same knobs & dickheads , with North Korean censorship if the glorious leader does not like what people post  :wanker:
Erimus44
Posts: 276


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:01:22 AM »
It's been hacked already!  :nige: :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 098



« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:02:41 AM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?forums/main-forum.2/

 
