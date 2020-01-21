Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 21, 2020, 09:05:32 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This new flyme board
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This new flyme board (Read 325 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 695
This new flyme board
«
on:
Today
at 02:41:11 PM »
I wonder if I'll be able to register
Seems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invites
Lots of long term posters pissed off that their not on it
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 300
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:33 PM »
Could there be anything more faggoty?
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 089
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:36:38 PM »
Its the same bunch of clowns that think Ryan Kent would leave Rangers to come to the Boro this season.
Maybe at the beginning of a season but not mid way with our position in the table.
Logged
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 735
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:59:11 PM »
IM ON THE LIST AND THEYARE ALL CUNTS IT LOOK LIKE A FUCKIN MEETING OLACE FOR GROOMERS AND PUFFS TO ME LIKE THE FUCKIN WRTECHES ILL BE REPORTING ANY FUNNY BUSINESS TO THE PLOD
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 695
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:01:06 PM »
Their a bunch of faggots and dickheads
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 214
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:02:29 PM »
Ill let you know what its like lads
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 695
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:24:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:02:29 PM
Ill let you know what its like lads
Like I said, faggots and dickheads
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 326
Not big and not clever
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:31:38 PM »
I've been invited.
Logged
CoB scum
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 373
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:35:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:02:29 PM
Ill let you know what its like lads
WTF
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 513
Glorious Leader
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:00:23 PM »
New board .....same knobs & dickheads , with North Korean censorship if the glorious leader does not like what people post
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...