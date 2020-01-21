T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 693





Posts: 1 693 This new flyme board « on: Today at 02:41:11 PM »



Seems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invites



Lots of long term posters pissed off that their not on it I wonder if I'll be able to registerSeems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invitesLots of long term posters pissed off that their not on it Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.