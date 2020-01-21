Welcome,
January 21, 2020, 06:29:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This new flyme board
Author
Topic: This new flyme board (Read 167 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 693
This new flyme board
«
on:
Today
at 02:41:11 PM »
I wonder if I'll be able to register
Seems Rob and baddad have upset the natives with their list of invites
Lots of long term posters pissed off that their not on it
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 300
Re: This new flyme board
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:33 PM »
Could there be anything more faggoty?
