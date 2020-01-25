Welcome,
January 25, 2020, 10:48:30 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
Author
Topic: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... (Read 1367 times)
BoroPE
Posts: 2 129
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
Today
at 09:47:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:41:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:20:41 PM
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS
AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍
Done enough shutdowns with Sabic to know how tight they are with the budget no way your getting that much.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 055
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
Today
at 09:56:08 AM »
i Worked there for long enough gobshite
A plater on 2 grand a week? I better check my fucking bank! Hes full of it mate, Wood pay peanuts
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 397
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
Today
at 10:42:52 AM »
I RECKON SOMEONE DOING SEVEN 12HR SHIFTS SHOULD BE EASILY PULLING 2K
Loading...