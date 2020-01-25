Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2020, 10:48:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....  (Read 1367 times)
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 129


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:47:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:41:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:20:41 PM
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS  klins

AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍

Done enough shutdowns with Sabic to know how tight they are with the budget no way your getting that much.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 055


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:56:08 AM »
i Worked there for long enough gobshite  mcl

Quote
A plater on 2 grand a week? I better check my fucking bank! Hes full of it mate, Wood pay peanuts

 :lids: :lids: :lids: :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 397


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:42:52 AM »
I RECKON SOMEONE DOING SEVEN 12HR SHIFTS SHOULD BE EASILY PULLING 2K 
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 