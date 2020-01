LEON TROTSKY

SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « on: January 21, 2020, 02:39:48 PM » NEVER SEEN SO MANY FUCKING LAZY CUNTS WALKING AROUND DOING FUCK ALL 👎

FUCK KNOWS HOW THEY MAKE ANY DOUGH ? 💷💷💷

😂😂😂



FUCK KNOWS HOW THEY MAKE ANY DOUGH ? 💷💷💷



😂😂😂

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #1 on: January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM » I was at the North Tees site yesterday and itís tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #2 on: January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM I was at the North Tees site yesterday and itís tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4



I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS 🦇 😂😂😂😂😂

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM » Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.

Posts: 71 726I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:30:06 PM » Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM

Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.

THANKS FOR THE UPDATE YOU DAFT CUNT 👍



LAZY PROCESS MONKEY CUNTS 👎

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:10:54 PM » Who are you on for Lids?



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:16:56 PM » Alan W put a good word in for him



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:24:31 PM » I didnít realise Wood were still on there, I thought they lost the contract to Bilfinger? Unless Wood still have some shutdown work?



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:29:31 PM » BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS 😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷



WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷

Posts: 4 052 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:25:11 PM »



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:25:11 PM »

How much an hour are you on?Iíll put this in advance



Posts: 71 726I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #35 on: Today at 07:41:06 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:20:41 PM

WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS

AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍

Posts: 4 052 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #42 on: Today at 09:41:06 PM »



Iíll ask the plater supervisor on there who Iíve known for over 20 years.



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #42 on: Today at 09:41:06 PM »

What bet?
Iíll ask the plater supervisor on there who Iíve known for over 20 years.

Letís clear all this up once and for all