January 24, 2020, 11:39:10 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....  (Read 1210 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: January 21, 2020, 02:39:48 PM »
NEVER SEEN SO MANY FUCKING LAZY CUNTS WALKING AROUND DOING FUCK ALL  👎

FUCK KNOWS HOW THEY MAKE ANY DOUGH ? 💷💷💷

😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Snoozy
Posts: 215


« Reply #1 on: January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM »
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 073


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: January 21, 2020, 03:08:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
you usually get a week out of it. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: January 21, 2020, 03:40:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 21, 2020, 03:08:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
you usually get a week out of it. :chrisk:

CABINED UP NOW  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 782


« Reply #5 on: January 21, 2020, 04:06:41 PM »
We are paid for our brains not our brawn like you manual workers.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #6 on: January 21, 2020, 04:23:05 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on January 21, 2020, 04:06:41 PM
We are paid for our brains not our brawn like you manual workers.

Yep paid for what we know not what we do.  :like:
BoroPE
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #7 on: January 21, 2020, 04:28:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 02:39:48 PM
NEVER SEEN SO MANY FUCKING LAZY CUNTS WALKING AROUND DOING FUCK ALL  👎

FUCK KNOWS HOW THEY MAKE ANY DOUGH ? 💷💷💷

😂😂😂

You should get on our site for Altrad you would be the youngest. 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: January 21, 2020, 04:34:49 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on January 21, 2020, 04:23:05 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on January 21, 2020, 04:06:41 PM
We are paid for our brains not our brawn like you manual workers.

Yep paid for what we know not what we do.  :like:

NO FUCKING WONDER YOU ARE ALWAYS OVERDRAWN YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #9 on: January 21, 2020, 07:47:53 PM »
 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BoroPE
*****
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM »
Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.  klins
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:30:06 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM
Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.  klins

THANKS FOR THE UPDATE YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

LAZY PROCESS MONKEY CUNTS  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 073


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:36:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:30:06 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 03:19:36 PM
Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.  klins

THANKS FOR THE UPDATE YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

LAZY PROCESS MONKEY CUNTS  👎
           :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 779


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:01:55 PM »
 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:10:54 PM »
Who are you on for Lids?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
Posts: 2 953


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:13:02 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:10:54 PM
Who are you on for Lids?

Willie Thorne
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:16:56 PM »
Alan W put a good word in for him
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:10:54 PM
Who are you on for Lids?

WOOD  👍

WHAT YOUR FUCKING HEAD IS MADE OF  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:24:31 PM »
I didnt realise Wood were still on there, I thought they lost the contract to Bilfinger? Unless Wood still have some shutdown work?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 393


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 115



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

You can have some beers but, unfortunately, trousers are mandated.

It wouldn't be a good fit for you Monkey.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 130



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 PM »
The Half Moon must be shutdown by now with all these tests
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 073


The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
didn't know you could still get skol lager. :beer: :beer:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:50:35 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:46:53 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
didn't know you could still get skol lager. :beer: :beer:

AYE IN CANS FROM THE OFFIE 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 393


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:10:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:54:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
 

TIS TRUE.... I ONCE HAD 16 CANS OF STRONGBOW ON THE RATTLER TO ABERDOOM... STOPPED SUPPING AT 10..STARTED AT 2 IN THE AFTERNOON... GOT BREATH TESTED IN BRISTOWS NEXT MORNING AT 7 AND I BLEW ZERO.... WHY WOULD I LIE ABOUT THAT ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 272

Pack o cunts


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:10:55 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:54:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
 

TIS TRUE.... I ONCE HAD 16 CANS OF STRONGBOW ON THE RATTLER TO ABERDOOM... STOPPED SUPPING AT 10..STARTED AT 2 IN THE AFTERNOON... GOT BREATH TESTED IN BRISTOWS NEXT MORNING AT 7 AND I BLEW ZERO.... WHY WOULD I LIE ABOUT THAT ?

Have you stopped being a cockernee now?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 393


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:10:55 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:54:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:38:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4

I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS  🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB

YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍  I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
 

TIS TRUE.... I ONCE HAD 16 CANS OF STRONGBOW ON THE RATTLER TO ABERDOOM... STOPPED SUPPING AT 10..STARTED AT 2 IN THE AFTERNOON... GOT BREATH TESTED IN BRISTOWS NEXT MORNING AT 7 AND I BLEW ZERO.... WHY WOULD I LIE ABOUT THAT ?
FUCKING POWER DRINKER MATE SAME AS ME  jc :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:29:31 PM »
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:25:11 PM »
How much an hour are you on?

Ill put this in advance 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:50:47 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:25:11 PM
How much an hour are you on?

Ill put this in advance 

MORE THAN YOU YA DAFT JEALOUS CUNT  👍😂😂😂💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:56:05 PM »
 :jackanory: :lids:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 393


« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:20:41 PM »
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS  klins
dutch gash
Posts: 141


« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:39:26 PM »
Lucky twat.... Im run ragged on our little stop  :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:41:06 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:20:41 PM
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS  klins

AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 229


« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:14:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:31 PM
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷


Sounds great. Hope Im still grafting and holed up in a portacabin on a site at 60  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 393


« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:21:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:31 PM
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷


Sounds great. Hope Im still grafting and holed up in a portacabin on a site at 60  :like: :like:
WHAT GRAFT HAVE YOU DONE LATELY 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:34:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:31 PM
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷


Sounds great. Hope Im still grafting and holed up in a portacabin on a site at 60  :like: :like:

WHO'S GRAFTING..... AND IM 56 DAFT ARSE..... 60 I WILL. BE ABROAD  👍😎👍🍻
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 073


The ace face.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:42:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:31 PM
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷


Sounds great. Hope Im still grafting and holed up in a portacabin on a site at 60  :like: :like:
You might have to if all your tenants are denied asylum.£££'Ss
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:03:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:41:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:20:41 PM
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS  klins

AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍

 :alf: :lids:

I know loads of people on there you mad little fucker, youre certainly not on 2 bags of sand a week  monkey
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:37:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:03:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:41:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:20:41 PM
WHAT SHIFTS YER DOING LIDS 7 TWELVE HOUR SHIFTS  klins

AYE MATE BUT BEEN GETTING FLYERS AND HAVING GOOD BREAKS... JOBS A DODDLE... MONEY FOR OLD ROPE... 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👍💷👍

 :alf: :lids:

I know loads of people on there you mad little fucker, youre certainly not on 2 bags of sand a week  monkey

YOU WILL LOSE THE BET  👍🤡👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 052


« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:41:06 PM »
What bet?  :duh:

Ill ask the plater supervisor on there who Ive known for over 20 years.

Lets clear all this up once and for all  :lids:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:48:40 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:41:06 PM
What bet?  :duh:

Ill ask the plater supervisor on there who Ive known for over 20 years.

Lets clear all this up once and for all  :lids:

LOADS OF SUPERVISORS ON ERE DAFT CUNT  👍

AND LOADS OF BODIES.... AND SOME LADS ON CAT 1 AND SOME CAT 5...YOU DONT KNOW WHAT BONUS IM ON AND NEITHER WILL YA FUCKING MUGGY CUNT OF A MATE... YOU SEEM RATHER JEALOUS ABOUT ANYTHING I POST... ITS THERE FOR ALL TO SEE YA FUCKING SIMPLETON  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 229


« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:29:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:21:30 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:31 PM
BEEN CABINED UP ALL DAY NO PERMITS  😂

WINNING A FEW BOB AT CARDS 👆❤️♠️♣️♦️💷


Sounds great. Hope Im still grafting and holed up in a portacabin on a site at 60  :like: :like:
WHAT GRAFT HAVE YOU DONE LATELY 



Thats the point dafty.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
