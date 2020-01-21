LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 715



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 715I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « on: January 21, 2020, 02:39:48 PM » NEVER SEEN SO MANY FUCKING LAZY CUNTS WALKING AROUND DOING FUCK ALL 👎



FUCK KNOWS HOW THEY MAKE ANY DOUGH ? 💷💷💷



😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 214





Posts: 214 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #1 on: January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM » I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4 Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 715



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 715I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #2 on: January 21, 2020, 03:00:47 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on January 21, 2020, 02:53:33 PM I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4



I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS 🦇 😂😂😂😂😂 I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS 🦇 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BoroPE

Online



Posts: 2 125





Posts: 2 125 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:19:36 PM » Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 715



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 715I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:30:06 PM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 03:19:36 PM

Used to work fo Sabic myself just heard theres a big clampdown on the operators cos some gobshite grassed them up on a public message board.

THANKS FOR THE UPDATE YOU DAFT CUNT 👍



LAZY PROCESS MONKEY CUNTS 👎 THANKS FOR THE UPDATE YOU DAFT CUNT 👍LAZY PROCESS MONKEY CUNTS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 045





Posts: 4 045 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:10:54 PM » Who are you on for Lids? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 045





Posts: 4 045 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:16:56 PM » Alan W put a good word in for him Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

