Jimmy Cooper
I was at the North Tees site yesterday and its tbe same there. Small job to site measures up and it took a meeting with 6 people before being escorted to the site by another 4
I HAD 3 INDUCTIONS BEFORE I WAS ALLOWED ON... THEN A DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST.... SEEN FUCK ALL LIKE IT.... NEVER STRUCK A BAT FOR 3 DAYS
🦇 😂😂😂😂😂
you usually get a week out of it.
LEON TROTSKY
CABINED UP NOW 👍😂😂😂👍
LEON TROTSKY
Who are you on for Lids?
WOOD 👍
WHAT YOUR FUCKING HEAD IS MADE OF 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB
You can have some beers but, unfortunately, trousers are mandated.
It wouldn't be a good fit for you Monkey.
LEON TROTSKY
SO YER CANT HAVE A FEW BEERS AFTER WORK
FUCK THAT JOB
YOU GET D & A BEFORE YOU START.... AFTER THAT THEY HAVE RANDOM. TESTS ON PEOPLE AND IT IS USUALLY THE NAMES ARE PICKED BY COMPUTER.... 👍 I HAD 8 BEVVIES THE NIGHT BEFORE AND BLEW ZERO AT 9 O CLOCK. 👍
