my initial contract finished last august but the fuckers never tell you.

Virgin did the same with my internet offer, never told me it was finished and doubled the price next month,cunts.

and it took me over an hour with "Shannon", probably gupta but it was live chat so it might have been their real name. been paying £20 plus for 5gb of data and unlimited txts and minutes with O2, told them I was cancelling and they offered 8gb and unlimited mins and txts for 18 months for £10.The O2 shop online wanted £25 for the same deal. fucking hate it when they only drop the price when you want to leave.my initial contract finished last august but the fuckers never tell you.Virgin did the same with my internet offer, never told me it was finished and doubled the price next month,cunts.and it took me over an hour with "Shannon", probably gupta but it was live chat so it might have been their real name. « Last Edit: Today at 11:50:58 AM by Jimmy Cooper » Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "