January 21, 2020, 12:19:42 PM
Topic: changing your phone contract
« on: Today at 11:47:03 AM »
been paying £20 plus for 5gb of data and unlimited txts and  minutes with O2, told them I was cancelling and they offered 8gb and unlimited mins and txts for 18 months for £10.The O2 shop online wanted £25 for the same deal. fucking hate it when they only drop the price when you want to leave. oleary
my initial contract finished last august but the fuckers never tell you. :meltdown:
Virgin did the same with my internet offer, never told me it was finished and doubled the price next month,cunts. :lenin:
and it took me over an hour with "Shannon", probably gupta but it was live chat so it might have been their real name.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:16:19 PM »
I UPGRADED MINE AS I RAN OUT OF DATA WHILE AWAY USING A SECURITY CAMERA, WHICH WAS A RIGHT CARRY ON.

I NOW HAVE 4GB DATA 3000 MINUTES AND 5000 TEXTS FOR £7.50 WITH TALKMOBILE.
