|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?
You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.
So
gets a smiley but Trump doesn't?
Welll worked out.
If you wanted to take the piss out of him, I'd be all for it, but as you want to use your Trump smile to glorify him and to push an aggresssive right wing agenda on here, you're not having it.
Well drop the farage,or give us a tommy.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|