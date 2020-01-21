Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!  (Read 594 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: January 21, 2020, 11:45:38 AM »
DON'T KNOW WHETHER THIS LINK CAN HELP FIX THE PROBLEMS I HAVE WHEN VISITING THE SITE ???  

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content/How_to_fix_website_with_mixed_content
Steve Göldby
« Reply #1 on: January 21, 2020, 08:45:17 PM »
Thanks for that TM. Tell me what problems you are getting again please. 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: January 21, 2020, 09:00:55 PM »
NO PROBLEMS ON THE MOBILE BUT ON THE PC I CAN'T USE THE SMILEYS WITHOUT CONSTANTLY DISABLING THE PROTECTION.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:05:59 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: January 21, 2020, 11:37:06 PM »
AND SOMEONE LOCKING THREADS  :meltdown:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:34 AM »
STILL SAYS UNSECURE ON MOBILE BUT DOESN'T STOP ME POSTING PICS LIKE ON THE COMPUTER.

BUT I COULD BE BEING MONITORED !!!   oleary

 jc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:16:09 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:14:11 AM »
ITS GEORGE SOROS  sshhh sshhh
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:20:33 AM »
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???  :pd:
calamity
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:20:33 AM
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???  :pd:

No, he's an Emu, they have a couple of similarities  donkey
Steve Göldby
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:59:08 PM »
All an 'unsecure connection' means is if you enter credit card details into that site, they get transferred unencrypted, so as we don't have any payment facilities on here, I don't see it as an issue.

In your settings on here, go to 'Look and Layout Preferences' and change the view, see if that solves the smilie problem.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:23:36 PM »
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?

Steve Göldby
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:18:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?



You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.  lost
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:34:18 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:18:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?



You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.  lost

So  :matty: gets a smiley but Trump doesn't?

Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:16:52 PM »
HOW ABOUT A DIANNE ABBOTT ONE? I BET THAT WOULD BE WELL USED ON ERE !!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:18:57 PM »
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:28:03 PM »
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:45:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?





---> https://i.postimg.cc/4ysMjpLq/trump3.png
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 05:28:03 PM


👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍👍


WHAT A BLOKE GO DOWN IN AMERICAN HISTORY AS THE FINEST PRESIDENT EVER  👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 PM »
HE LOOKS A BIT LIKE YOU WITH HAIR !!!   jc
Ural Quntz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:07:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:18:57 PM


Class....

 :alf: :alf:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 PM »
 mick
Steve Göldby
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:26:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:34:18 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:18:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?



You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.  lost

So  :matty: gets a smiley but Trump doesn't?



Welll worked out.

If you wanted to take the piss out of him, I'd be all for it, but as you want to use your Trump smile to glorify him and to push an aggresssive right wing agenda on here, you're not having it.

BoroPE
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:18:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 21, 2020, 09:00:55 PM
NO PROBLEMS ON THE MOBILE BUT ON THE PC I CAN'T USE THE SMILEYS WITHOUT CONSTANTLY DISABLING THE PROTECTION.

Same here works on phone and at work. Not working at home. 
