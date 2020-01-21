Welcome,
January 22, 2020, 05:57:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Author
Topic: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!! (Read 451 times)
Tortured_Mind
FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
DON'T KNOW WHETHER THIS LINK CAN HELP FIX THE PROBLEMS I HAVE WHEN VISITING THE SITE ???
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content/How_to_fix_website_with_mixed_content
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Thanks for that TM. Tell me what problems you are getting again please.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
NO PROBLEMS ON THE MOBILE BUT ON THE PC I CAN'T USE THE SMILEYS WITHOUT CONSTANTLY DISABLING THE PROTECTION.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
AND SOMEONE LOCKING THREADS
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
STILL SAYS UNSECURE ON MOBILE BUT DOESN'T STOP ME POSTING PICS LIKE ON THE COMPUTER.
BUT I COULD BE BEING MONITORED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
ITS GEORGE SOROS
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:20:33 AM
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???
No, he's an Emu, they have a couple of similarities
Steve Göldby
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
All an 'unsecure connection' means is if you enter credit card details into that site, they get transferred unencrypted, so as we don't have any payment facilities on here, I don't see it as an issue.
In your settings on here, go to 'Look and Layout Preferences' and change the view, see if that solves the smilie problem.
Bobupanddown
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?
Steve Göldby
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?
You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.
Bobupanddown
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 02:18:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?
You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.
So
gets a smiley but Trump doesn't?
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
HOW ABOUT A DIANNE ABBOTT ONE? I BET THAT WOULD BE WELL USED ON ERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Skinz
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?
--->
https://i.postimg.cc/4ysMjpLq/trump3.png
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 05:28:03 PM
👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍👍
WHAT A BLOKE GO DOWN IN AMERICAN HISTORY AS THE FINEST PRESIDENT EVER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
