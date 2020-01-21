Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!  (Read 451 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM »
DON'T KNOW WHETHER THIS LINK CAN HELP FIX THE PROBLEMS I HAVE WHEN VISITING THE SITE ???  

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content/How_to_fix_website_with_mixed_content
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:45:17 PM »
Thanks for that TM. Tell me what problems you are getting again please. 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:55 PM »
NO PROBLEMS ON THE MOBILE BUT ON THE PC I CAN'T USE THE SMILEYS WITHOUT CONSTANTLY DISABLING THE PROTECTION.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:59 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 PM »
AND SOMEONE LOCKING THREADS  :meltdown:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:34 AM »
STILL SAYS UNSECURE ON MOBILE BUT DOESN'T STOP ME POSTING PICS LIKE ON THE COMPUTER.

BUT I COULD BE BEING MONITORED !!!   oleary

 jc
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:09 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:11 AM »
ITS GEORGE SOROS  sshhh sshhh
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:20:33 AM »
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???  :pd:
Logged
calamity
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:51:00 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:20:33 AM
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???  :pd:

No, he's an Emu, they have a couple of similarities  donkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:59:08 PM »
All an 'unsecure connection' means is if you enter credit card details into that site, they get transferred unencrypted, so as we don't have any payment facilities on here, I don't see it as an issue.

In your settings on here, go to 'Look and Layout Preferences' and change the view, see if that solves the smilie problem.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:23:36 PM »
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?

Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:18:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?



You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.  lost
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:34:18 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:18:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?



You're not allowed any witnesses to it - sorry.  lost

So  :matty: gets a smiley but Trump doesn't?

Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:16:52 PM »
HOW ABOUT A DIANNE ABBOTT ONE? I BET THAT WOULD BE WELL USED ON ERE !!!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:18:57 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:28:03 PM »
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:45:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:23:36 PM
Goldby - where's our Trump emoji?





---> https://i.postimg.cc/4ysMjpLq/trump3.png
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 699

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:28:03 PM


👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍👍


WHAT A BLOKE GO DOWN IN AMERICAN HISTORY AS THE FINEST PRESIDENT EVER  👍
Logged
