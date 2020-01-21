Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO: ATTENTION STEVE !!!  (Read 243 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 953



« on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM »
DON'T KNOW WHETHER THIS LINK CAN HELP FIX THE PROBLEMS I HAVE WHEN VISITING THE SITE ???  

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content/How_to_fix_website_with_mixed_content
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 389



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:45:17 PM »
Thanks for that TM. Tell me what problems you are getting again please. 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 953



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:55 PM »
NO PROBLEMS ON THE MOBILE BUT ON THE PC I CAN'T USE THE SMILEYS WITHOUT CONSTANTLY DISABLING THE PROTECTION.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:59 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 379


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 PM »
AND SOMEONE LOCKING THREADS  :meltdown:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 953



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:34 AM »
STILL SAYS UNSECURE ON MOBILE BUT DOESN'T STOP ME POSTING PICS LIKE ON THE COMPUTER.

BUT I COULD BE BEING MONITORED !!!   oleary

 jc
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:09 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 218


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:11 AM »
ITS GEORGE SOROS  sshhh sshhh
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 953



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:20:33 AM »
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???  :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
