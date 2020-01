LEON TROTSKY

FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avNOwtnYD5E&t=28s

ALLO... GEDGA...DEBRICK.. R. I. P. WHEATLEY BROTHERS.. GINGA SMIGGA.. PAUL HARLAND R. I. P. STE ALLEN... SEATON.. LEGGY... INGLES.. COLLO...

ALLO... GEDGA...DEBRICK.. R. I. P. WHEATLEY BROTHERS.. GINGA SMIGGA.. PAUL HARLAND R. I. P. STE ALLEN... SEATON.. LEGGY... INGLES.. COLLO...

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Pack o cunts





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!



Excellent - think I could just see the top of your head at the bottom of the screen

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Seen this over the road earlier, Iíd missed a couple of those names like leggy in the background, quality clip from early 80s

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!

YEP KNEW A FEW OF THEM LADS GOOD MEMORIES
THEN THE FUCKING DICKHEADS ON ERE COME AND SPOIL IT FUCKING ARSEHOLES

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Down in London on Friday at Fulham and there was a young lad with a proper Ali G accent but listening to that our own Teesside accent has also changed so much

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Neil Midgley was a fantastic after dinner speaker and MC at a few Sportsman's Dinners I went to.

A genuinely fucking hilarious bloke, could have been a stand up comic.

Very sadly died of cancer in 2001 aged only 58.



Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
I only recognised Allo by his lugs. Seaton having one of his less spotty days. All of them looking down the road for what might turn up

LEON TROTSKY

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Most of the 'Clever' cunts on ere wouldn't know any of em anyway, 🤔 proper Boro Lad's, back in the day.





THAT WE WERE FELLA 👍



THAT WE WERE FELLA 👍
I KNOW FANS FROM A LOT OF CLUBS AND THEY ALWAYS SAY THEY HATED COMING TO AYRESOME PARK COZ THEY KNEW THEY WOULD ALWAYS BE BOTHER AND MOST ENDED UP ON THE WRONG END OF IT 👍😂😂😂👍

The ace face.





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Most of the 'Clever' cunts on ere wouldn't know any of em anyway, 🤔 proper Boro Lad's, back in the day.





THAT WE WERE FELLA 👍



I KNOW FANS FROM A LOT OF CLUBS AND THEY ALWAYS SAY THEY HATED COMING TO AYRESOME PARK COZ THEY KNEW THEY WOULD ALWAYS BE BOTHER AND MOST ENDED UP ON THE WRONG END OF IT 👍😂😂😂👍

boro always had a "don't give a fuck" attitude home or away, no respect for reputations. Man utd got the shock of their lives when they came down here in the early 70's, they said the bobbies were as bad as the hooligans.

Easy now





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
There are some rum lads there!



Young Boro Joeyís.......start of the NTP. A move from random, mass violence at the footy to more organised, violence.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
There are some rum lads there!
Young Boro Joeyís.......start of the NTP. A move from random, mass violence at the footy to more organised, violence.



Young Boro Joeyís.......start of the NTP. A move from random, mass violence at the footy to more organised, violence.



YES SKINHEAD MACCA... MOCKEM AND MOPP WERE NOT TO. BE MESSED WITH... THEY TURNED UP.. THE NTP AT HEMMO REC DANCE ONE NIGHT IN 79 AND CREATED HAVOC... 2 YEARS LATER MAINLY DUE TO THE NORTHERN. SCENE AND BORO FC US HEMMO LADS BECAME GOOD MATES WITH THE NETHERFIELDS THORNTREE PARK END AND PALLY PARK LADS 👍😎👍

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
The funny thing is, while there are getting interviewed, they are still looking down Ayresome Street to see where Ďtheirí escort is.







The funny thing is, while there are getting interviewed, they are still looking down Ayresome Street to see where Ďtheirí escort is.

The funny thing is, while there are getting interviewed, they are still looking down Ayresome Street to see where Ďtheirí escort is.

SEEN A LOT OF AWAY FANS ON THAT ROAD STOP OUTSIDE THE HOSPITAL ENTRANCE AND REFUSE TO COME ANY FURTHER WITHOUT A POLICE ESCORT... SEEN MANY CHASED BACK TO THE COACHES AT WEST LANE TOO 👍😂👍

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Didnít know Ste Allan had died. Knew the family quite well. Did the young Allan lad die too? I know Kevin still around as he still goes to the games.
Where did Ginger smiggy live? Did he go to Springy



Where did Ginger smiggy live? Did he go to Springy Logged

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Didnít know Ste Allan had died. Knew the family quite well. Did the young Allan lad die too? I know Kevin still around as he still goes to the games.
Where did Ginger smiggy live? Did he go to Springy



Where did Ginger smiggy live? Did he go to Springy



PALLY PARK AND YES WENT TO SPRINGY.... STE ALLEN NOT DEAD IT WAS THE YOUNGER ONE WHO DIED.. KEV ALLEN STILL GOES TO ALL THE GAMES 👍

Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!





















Can't fucking remember it at all.



I'LL HAVE BEEN AT THAT MATCH.
Can't fucking remember it at all.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19