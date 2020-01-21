Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2020, 01:36:24 AM
FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:10:16 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avNOwtnYD5E&t=28s
ALLO... GEDGA...DEBRICK.. R. I. P. WHEATLEY BROTHERS.. GINGA SMIGGA.. PAUL HARLAND R. I. P.  STE ALLEN... SEATON.. LEGGY... INGLES.. COLLO...
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:33:12 PM »
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:52 PM »
Excellent - think I could just see the top of your head at the bottom of the screen

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 PM »
TM- one of your best yet, nice one!
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:54 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!   jc
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 PM »
Seen this over the road earlier, Id missed a couple of those names like leggy in the background, quality clip from early 80s
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 PM »
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 PM »
 :nige:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!   jc
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 PM »
YEP KNEW A FEW OF THEM LADS GOOD MEMORIES :like:
THEN THE FUCKING DICKHEADS ON ERE COME AND SPOIL IT FUCKING ARSEHOLES  :wanker:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 PM »
Fantastic selection of wedges. Haven't watched it all through but where was Leggy?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 PM »
Seen him now
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 PM »
Right at the start of the first interview back left hand side
Snoozy
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:05:09 AM »
Down in London on Friday at Fulham and there was a young lad with a proper Ali G accent but listening to that our own Teesside accent has also changed so much  souey
